In November 1999, I was blogging about books, camomile tea and Skylon 4, the death of Star Trek, and the “active user paradox”

In November 1999, I was blogging about
- John’s Book Pages (by a CS grad student who had recently read Gene Wolfe and Anthony Bourdain, among many others)
- What camomile tea has in common with the attack squadron over Skylon 4 (rec.humor newsgroup reference to a disastrous “tandem story” assignment)
- “Nimoy is, to say the least, amused by the notion that ‘Star Trek’ is on its death bed.”
- The paradox of the active user: Why engineers shouldn’t write for an idealized, rational reader who wants to read the manual.
- The business philosophy of typewriter repairman Victor Barough.