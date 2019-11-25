That Uplifting Tweet You Just Shared? A Russian Troll Sent It

During a post-talk Q and A at a professional conference last year, I made the offhand remark that the Russian trolls were *not* particularly interested in getting Trump elected — what they wanted was to sow division. I don’t deny that Russian bots helped Trump become president; what I meant was that getting Trump into the office was not the end game, as evidenced by the fact the Russian bots consistently target moderate candidates. (My comment wasn’t too well received, by the way.)

This Rolling Stone article does a good job examining the workings of a Russian troll with 20k followers, who cultivated a woke liberal presence.