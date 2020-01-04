Why ‘Cats’ the Movie Fails So Flamboyantly

I can’t seem to get into superhero movies. The non-stop CGI onslaught just leaves me cold.

As an English professor who teaches classes like Shakespeare in Context and World Drama, I do a lot of reading and see a lot of local theatre.

But I’m hardly a media snob. For relaxation, I often put on an audiobook and fiddle with the computer graphics modeling package Blender3D. I also enjoy Skyrim, the Portal / Half-Life games, and other titles that focus on exploring an environment (Beyond Eyes, Untitled Goose Game, Monument Valley).

I had to delete Star Trek Timelines and Sim City from my iPad last year because the timed events started to feel way too much like work.

I don’t mind animation. I really enjoy watching a Pixar or Anime film that explores the storytelling possibilities of animation.

But I’ve just never gotten into superhero movies.

This passage from a review of the “Cats” movie nails what bothered me about the previews I saw.