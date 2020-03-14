Those mean fake news people at the Washington Post are at it again, this time publishing a vivid simulation of the effect of social distancing

Those mean fake news people at the Washington Post are at it again, this time pushing a series of four simulations that vividly illustrate the impact of social distancing.

Where do they get off, creating clear and informative graphics to illustrate a scientific principle? What do they think they’re doing, some kind of public service? From they way these enemies of the people talk, you’d think the free press gets mentioned in the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Don’t follow this clickbait — you might learn something from a nasty journalist.

Why outbreaks like coronavirus spread exponentially, and how to “flatten the curve” –Washington Post