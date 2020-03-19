Confessions of a Nerdy Homeschooling Dad

I’m looking back on almost 2 decades of homeschooling. My kids certainly have their opinions about what they did and didn’t like about our methods. During his high school years, my bookish and introverted son would sometimes complain that with all the activities packed into his day, he didn’t get much time at home to study. By contrast, my daughter the actress/dancer/singer thrives on social interaction. (Social distancing has been hard on her.)

It wasn’t always easy balancing the needs of our two very different children. (It still isn’t.) But now they both take their college classes very seriously.