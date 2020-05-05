Adorable Dolphin encounter makes Texas sloth video go viral

My social media feed just featured adorable pictures of dolphins engaging with a sloth.

Instead of blogging the Business Insider page or the Bored Panda or the Reddit pages or local TV news programs that repurposed content from the Texas State Aquarium, I wanted to find the original.

The dolphin pictures are still frames from a short sloth-centric video the aquarium released on Facebook on a month ago. In response to a commenter asking how they can share the video off of Facebook, the aquarium posted a link to this YouTube video.