Post-Pandemic News: 7 Lessons We Can’t Afford to Forget

Journalists are often criticized for emphasizing bad news.

On a day when there are no commercial airliner crashes, there’s no need for a story on the fact that everyone who flew today landed safely.

I prefer to get my news from the web, so I don’t follow TV news in any form. However, I was interested in this item on how local TV news has changed due to the pandemic.

The headline could be misleading — we’re not through with the pandemic yet, and we’re not through with learning from what happens during the pandemic. So it’s a bit early to think about a “post-pandemic” society — though it’s an admirable long-term goal.