Background for Trump’s remarkable pivot to a pro-mask stance; via right-leaning Forbes and The National Review

Background for Trump’s remarkable pivot to a pro-mask stance. First, here’s a report from the right-leaning Forbes, last week.

One possible reason for Trump’s continued public embrace of Fauci–even as he shirks his advice behind the scenes–is Fauci’s popularity: an Economist/YouGov poll released Wednesday showed 55% of voters surveyed have a favorable view of Fauci compared to 25% who have an unfavorable view. Those sky-high numbers are reflected in other polls released Wednesday, like a Morning Consult/Politico poll in which 62% of voters surveyed rate Fauci’s handling of the virus as excellent or good while 29% rate it fair or poor, and a Global Strategy Group/GBAO poll which shows Fauci trusted on school reopening by a 40 point margin. Trump fares poorly by comparison: he is underwater on Covid-19 by 16 points in the YouGov/Economist poll, 23 points in the Morning Consult/Politico poll and 30 points in the GSG/GBAO poll. A Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday showed that 65% of voters trust information on coronavirus provided by Fauci compared to 26% who don’t, while 67% distrust coronavirus information from Trump.

Note that Forbes didn’t conduct those polls; it’s simply reporting them. Certainly it would be possible to find other recent polls that tell a different story, but this is the narrative that this center-right publication chose for its focus.

The staunchly conservative National Review last week pushed back against the anti-Fauci talking points being circulated by the White House: