In August, 2000 I was blogging about poetry, presidential wordplay, home-schooling, online learning, and a search engine you may have heard about.

In August 2000, I was blogging about
- Top 10 Tips for Writing Poetry (which I’ve updated over the years and is the most popular page on my site today)
- Richard Lederer’s presidential wordplay (“I predict that at the end of the campaign. Gore will be bushed and Bush will be gored. Then we’ll have either four Gore years or rule by a son of a Bush.”)
- A Wired article in praise of home-schooling: (“The traditional classroom is built on a 19th-century model of education. Some home schoolers are already getting a 21st-century education.” –Scott Somerville.
- “In my pajamas, near computer, phone, refrigerator, cats and pals, it was just too easy to do everything except my Web class.” — (“Confessions of an e-dropout.“)
- My recommendation of search engine you may have heard of before — Google.