Auschwitz color photo: ‘A 14-year-old girl, not just a statistic’

I don’t know what this prisoner did, but she sure looks like she existed as a human being, despite laws that defined her as less than human, an animal, and illegal. How dare she!

It’s pretty simple when you think about it, isn’t it?

If she didn’t want to be arrested, beaten, and executed by the authorities, then maybe she shouldn’t have committed the crime of having a bloodline that conflicted with the Nazi plan for “a purely racial religion” (in the words of an American intelligence briefing used during the Nuremberg trials).

Let’s hear it for the all the LEOs who followed orders, respected the flag, and put punks like this in their proper place! The original black-and-white image of Czeslawa Kwoka is that of a young Polish girl, one of the hundreds of thousands of children murdered by the Nazi regime. The record of her arrival at the Auschwitz extermination camp in December 1942 shows a frightened-looking girl with coarse-cut hair and a wounded lip, an injury caused by a guard just moments before being photographed. The image, originally in black and white, is even more striking when viewed in color, thanks to the work of Brazilian artist Marina Amaral, who digitally colors old photographs with remarkable precision and realistic tones. For the artist, the colorization of Kwoka’s photo made the girl appear to be a real human being: “A 14-year-old girl, not just a statistic.” –DW.com