R.U.R. (Rossum’s Universal Robots) Full Play (via Zoom)

All 3 acts and the epilogue to R.U.R. (Rossum’s Universal Robots) are now available on YouTube. I’ve loved this quirky play for almost 30 years. I’m thrilled that I got the chance to play Alquist, a humble builder who witnesses the Robot rebellion and its surprising aftermath. (I also designed the set backdrops in Blender 3D.)

A story about a robot uprising is cliche now, but this Czech play coined the word “Robot” so it was the first time that plot ever happened. The reason why it’s a cliche now is because this play captured the attention of the public at a visceral fundamental level.