What if the DC rioters had been Black? I think we know the answer | Aja Hannah

This is not just an issue of a double standard between BLM protesters and white, Republican rioters. It is an issue of safety and justice. Black people asking for accountability when police are violent were met with violence from police. White people attempting to stop an election by force is met with sympathy and seemingly unprepared officers. That’s an issue for everyone in America who values their own security. Tell me the future. Tell me about equality. Tell me about justice. –Aja Hannah Independent (UK)