Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reducing print edition to 2 days a week; cites plan to go all digital

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is scaling back its print edition to two days a week as part of the 235-year-old newspaper’s transition to an all-digital news operation, documents show.

The plan is to eliminate its Friday print edition beginning Feb. 27, according to a letter from Post-Gazette’s human resources manager provided by the newsroom’s employee union.

Without other changes, that would leave only a Thursday and Sunday edition in print.

triblive.com/local/post-gazette-reducing-print-edition-to-2-days-a-week-cites-plan-to-go-all-digital/