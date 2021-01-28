No, these “Perspective matters” photographers aren’t misrepresenting the size of a fire in Paris

I have shared and liked this image, and incorporated it in lesson plans.

The juxtaposition suggests that the little knot of photographers is hunkering down in order to make a small fire appear more threatening in front of L’ Arc de Triomphe in Paris.

I have seen plenty of cases where unrelated images were juxtaposed and mislabeled, then shared by third parties who aren’t aware of the manipulation, and are convinced they’ve found evidence that proves something they already believe.

As I was prepping another lesson just now, it occurred to me that I had never fact-checked this “perspective matters” meme.

Google did not disappoint.

 