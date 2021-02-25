I can’t believe I’m fact-checking a viral story about the gender of a plastic potato with detachable body parts.

I can’t believe I’m fact-checking a viral story about a plastic potato, but Hasbro is removing the “Mr.” from its “Potato Head” logo, and offering a new mix-and-match package that includes two potato bodies, one baby potato, and a bunch of loose parts that will let kids put them together however they want.

That doesn’t mean it’s discarding or re-gendering the Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head characters. (Though the whole ethos of a toy with detachable body parts makes you wonder why any of this is even necessary.)

A tweet from Hasbro confirms the characters are still named Mr. Potato Head and Mrs. Potato Head.

Hold that Tot – your main spud, MR. POTATO HEAD isn’t going anywhere! While it was announced today that the POTATO HEAD brand name & logo are dropping the ‘MR.’ I yam proud to confirm that MR. & MRS. POTATO HEAD aren’t going anywhere and will remain MR. & MRS. POTATO HEAD pic.twitter.com/6I84KrxOLQ — Hasbro (@Hasbro) February 25, 2021