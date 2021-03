the record, if I should happen to be murdered by someone with a gun, I grant all supporters of sensible gun control legislation full permission to politicize my death — as quickly as they like.

I reject any notion that the months, weeks, days, hours, and minutes after a violent firearm incident are “not the time for political debate.”

