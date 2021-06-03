Veteran’s microphone cut off when he discusses Black people’s role in establishing Memorial Day

Who is this nobody Memorial Day keynote speaker who dared to make white patriots feel discomfort by bringing up facts that trigger their racism? It’s not history unless it affirms my world view, right? Where does the lying America-hating fake news media come up with these stories? There so bias!!

A ceremony organizer turned off a microphone when a retired Army lieutenant colonel began sharing a story about freed Black slaves honoring deceased soldiers shortly after the end of the Civil War. —Stars and Stripes