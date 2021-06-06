The Current War (Quantum Theatre Musical)

Waiting for The Current War to start. I haven’t seen live professional theater in a long time. I saw lots of good video theater, but it’s just not the same.

[Addendum]

I really enjoyed the show. I knew a bit about Edison and Westinghouse, but I was surprised (and delighted) at how skillfully the writer, director, and cast embedded the story of William Kemmler, the first man to be executed by electricity.

That story didn’t feel like a side story and it didn’t “steal the show” because it was so well integrated, but because the Kemmler story made such a rich story arc, it felt like a surprise gift.