Unvaccinated dad records days of regret in hospital — and makes heartbreaking request for daughter’s wedding in case he dies

Between difficult breaths of supplemental oxygen, Travis Campbell is fighting to relay a message about his battle with Covid-19 in a Virginia hospital. He really regrets not getting vaccinated. And while he hopes he’s turned a corner, for a very scary stretch, he thought he needed to make arrangements to die. —CNN
Similar:
Fraternity Announces "Legal Action" Against Rolling Stone
U.S.S. Requin -- Extended Tour of the Cold War Submarine at the Carnegie Science Center
In "World Drama" I'm adding the absurd, optimistic "The Skin of Our Teeth" (dropping bleak...
Facebook Puts a Downer on Upworthy
Introduction to The Skin of Our Teeth (optimistic, absurdist metatheater; Thornton Wilder,...
Star Wars: TIE Fighter 20th Anniversary Retrospective