Just as I didn’t actually bad for the Jurassic Park guy sadly eating his melting ice cream, I can’t quite muster empathy for these entitled techbros, but I do appreciate the good writing.
This reminds me of the grand tales of dot-com flameouts like boo.com and kozmo.com.
Last year, three cryptocurrency enthusiasts bought a cruise ship. They named it the Satoshi, and dreamed of starting a floating libertarian utopia. It didn’t work out.
Source: The disastrous voyage of Satoshi, the world’s first cryptocurrency cruise ship
