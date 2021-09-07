Just as I didn’t actually bad for the Jurassic Park guy sadly eating his melting ice cream, I can’t quite muster empathy for these entitled techbros, but I do appreciate the good writing.

This reminds me of the grand tales of dot-com flameouts like boo.com and kozmo.com.

Last year, three cryptocurrency enthusiasts bought a cruise ship. They named it the Satoshi, and dreamed of starting a floating libertarian utopia. It didn’t work out.

Source: The disastrous voyage of Satoshi, the world’s first cryptocurrency cruise ship