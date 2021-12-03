Of course, the power outage meant that we missed three weeks of class, but when I was able to finally meet up again with the few of you who returned, I really felt we got a lot done.
Until the fires. Who knew that plugging all of our electrical infrastructure into the same outlet would turn the entire west side into a giant ball of flame? Not me. But I enjoyed the essays that you turned in before we had to evacuate again. Really. I mean, if I had to offer criticism, I guess they could have been more cheerful.
Anyway, it wasn’t until the four-week fire evacuation that I truly saw you all in your element. Conducting class via email quizzes is not ideal, but the internet in my bunker wasn’t good enough for a video call, so we had to make do. And I was pleasantly surprised—most of you eventually completed at least one quiz! Of course, I couldn’t grade them due to the new ban on Educational Communications Concerning Different Ethnicities, but I was quite [redacted] with your work. —McSweeney’s
A Note to My Remaining Students at the Close of the 2021 Fall Semester
Microsoft Research Launches Code Hunt Game to Teach Programming
Former student: "I remember sometimes being annoyed with all of our blogging assignments, ...
William Shakespeare, Playwright and Poet, Is Dead at 52
Trump Fires Senior Adviser’s Son From Transition for Sharing Fake News
Term grades submitted. Homeschool son graduated. Time to breathe.
Preparing for some serious nerd time with the family this summer