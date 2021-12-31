As if 2021 wasn’t already bad enough, it managed to get Betty White.

Beloved actress, comedian and American icon Betty White has died, just weeks before a milestone birthday … TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … Betty passed away at her home Friday morning.

A trailblazer and pioneer in media, Betty had the longest running career for any woman in TV prior to her death — starring in multiple shows over the past 8 decades, starting way back in 1939.

Betty is perhaps most famous for her lead role as Rose Nylund in “The Golden Girls,” which ran from 1985 to 1992. She’d been in TONS of other big hits throughout her life though. —TMZ