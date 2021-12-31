In December 2001 I was blogging about

/ 1 day ago 31 Dec 2021

In December 2001, I was blogging about

Similar:

There's No Substitute for Fiction
Giving Obsolete Books an Afterlife as Theatre Props
This is what audience members are saying about Prime Stage Theatre’s production of The Out...
My Father's Day adventure included replacing the family gaming computer (a 2011 Mac Mini.....
'Dream' casting a family affair
Monsters are People Too