In December 2001, I was blogging about
- Changes in Online Culture
- The End of Free (chronicles services that used to be free but that now cost money)
- Is the [Technology] Revolution Over?
- Imagine Silicon Valley Buried Like Pompeii
- Wil Wheaton
- While the character of teen wonder Wesley Crusher was annoying because weak scripts had him saving the ship too many times, I wrote this blog page that traced early references to Wesley on rec.arts.startrek, a Usenet fan site that predated the World Wide Web.
- The young actor who portrayed Wesley was sadly the target of some online abuse, but over the years Wil Wheaton has gained some serious geek credentials. Wheaton’s Trek to Respectability
- The Lord of the Rings
- Visit the Birthplace of Middle-Earth
- Early preview of The Fellowship of the Ring movie (warning fans about changes to the story)
- Misc
- Colossal Cave Adventure (1970s computer interactive fiction game)
- What does Sept 11 teach us about online journalism?
- Yelling out of cars, turning your speakers out the window to blast your music onto the street, setting off M-80 firecrackers, firing automatic weapons into the air—these are all well and good. But none of them create a merry atmosphere of insouciance and bonhomie quite like a revving motorcycle. (The Onion)
- The Museum of Hoaxes
- Sometimes poetry should be seen but not heard
- Student wins a classic car after noticing a message hidden on the copyright page of his medical textbook
