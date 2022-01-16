Birthright, Part 2 (#StarTrek #TNG Rewatch, Season 6, Episode 17) Worf teaches traditional ways to young Klingons in Romulan prison camp

Rewatching ST:TNG

The Klingon captives tell Worf they had no chance to fight their Romulan attackers at Khitomer. After the Klingon leadership refused to acknowledge any of their warriors had been captured alive, and the Romulans leadership had no further use for them, the Romulan Tokath spared them. Over the years, they formed a new community where Romulans and Klingons live in peace.

The leaders of both factions warn Worf not to disrupt what they have built, with Tokath pointing out he married a Klingon, so he’s speaking as a man protecting his family.

The young Klingons Ba’el (from the pool) and Toq show they don’t understand customs that Worf feels are important to Klingons. Baffled that they don’t want to escape, and knowing he’s being watched, Worf creates a diversion and tries to rendezvous with his informant’s shuttle, but he’s spotted. When escaping would mean attacking young Toq, Worf instead allows himself to be recaptured, and tries a different tactic — telling traditional Klingon stories and teaching them about their culture.

He gets permission to take Toq out for a ritual hunt, and the boy gets excited by his first real exposure to Klingon instincts, which disrupts the heretofore placid community.

Worf’s speech about letting the young people know about their heritage and Tokath’s speech about the value of preserving their peaceful community are nicely matched. Of course we’re rooting for Worf, but the script does a good job making the case for the community Worf is threatening; meanwhile, we see Worf has a thing or two to learn about tolerance (as he learns something about Ba’el that makes him lose interest in snogging).

The B plot is just a few scenes in which the Enterprise tries to track Worf (with no reference to the “Data dreams” subplot from Part 1).

The Enterprise-D doesn’t sweep in and rescue Worf; instead, Worf and the others figure it out together. From the Federation standpoint, Klingons and Romulans are both aggressive, violent “others,” so It’s fascinating to see how this conflict plays out without any help from smooth-headed human philosophers.