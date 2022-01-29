Second Chances (#StarTrek #TNG Rewatch, Season 6, Episode 24) A transporter duplicate of Riker rekindles his romance with Troi

Rewatching ST:TNG

The Enterprise-D visits the research station that a young Lt. Riker barely escaped from during a Space Thing incident eight years ago, and discovers a transporter-created duplicate Riker had been left behind. I remember being somewhat interested in the treknological details when I first saw the episode, but it’s really a what-if character story.

The rescued Lt. Riker is delighted to see Troi, and assumes he can pick up their relationship right where they had left off, before Troi and the other RIker drifted apart. She’s charmed by his attention (leaving her little rhyming notes and giving her a picture he etched with a phaser) and starts to fall back in love with this earlier version of the man who is now her good friend.

“Our” Riker notes Lt. Riker’s tardiness and tendency to talk back, noting that after eight years alone he’ll need to get used to punching a clock and taking orders. Lt. Riker is a scrappy risk-taker, and digs at Cmdr. Riker for not accepting the chance to command his own starship.

In a poker game and then later on the research station, we see the downside of Lt. Riker’s boldness — he bluffs and gives up too easily; meanwhile, Cmdr. Riker plays the long game.

Cmdr. Riker reminds the newly lovestruck Troi that the Riker who stayed behind on the research station would have made the same choices as the Riker who escaped, had their places been switched.

When Data observes that the two Rikers aren’t getting along, Worf suggests they each see something they don’t like about themselves. All this leads to a nicely symbolic crisis, where both are dangling over a pit and Cmdr. Riker has to talk Lt. Riker to climb up over him to reach safety.

According to various sources of Trek trivia, the producers considered killing off “our” more mature Riker and keeping the scrappier, less confident one, promoting Data to be the new first officer. That certainly would have provided some new stories to tell, but it was not to be.