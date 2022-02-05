Descent, Part 2 (#StarTrek #TNG Rewatch, Season 7, Episode 1) Data joins former Borg drones led by his evil brother Lore

Rewatching ST:TNG

The big reveal from part 1 is of course that it’s not Hugh behind the unusual Borg actions, it’s Data’s evil twin Lore. Infected with the individualism of Hugh, these Borg couldn’t function until Lore stepped in to direct and inspire them. Data says he’s loyal to his brother, but Lore seems to keep him on a tight leash.

In command of a skeleton crew on the Enterprise, Dr. Crusher befriends the young, nervous woman at the tactical station. When the unusual Borg ship returns, Crusher beams up as many search parties as she can, and scoots.

Data tells Picard his life on the Enterprise and his attempts to become more human were a waste. He coldly demands LaForge’s visor.

Instead of returning to Federation space as ordered, Crusher returns to sweep by and pick up the people she had to leave behind (apparently having read in the script that the Plot Contrivance Field that last week prevented the scanners from working from orbit, and which necessitated beaming everyone down last week so Picard could be captured, won’t prevent her from locating the landing parties — presumably using orbital scanners — and beaming them back up).

When one of his followers expresses doubts and unlinks himself from the Borg henchman Crosis, Lore gently and earnestly convinces him to cooperate. (This gives us a good sense of Lore’s charisma as a leader.)

Meanwhile, Riker and Worf bump into Hugh, who says after he returned to the Collective, more drones developed individuality and started disagreeing with each other, then fighting, leading to chaos. Lore at first provided vision and purpose, but also experimented on Borg individuals, trying to “perfect” them, but instead damaging them.

LaForge, blind, is strapped down for the next experiment. Data imitates Picard’s voice, taunting him with the possibility of escape.

Picard manages to grab a random gadget off of his guard, and fortunately for the plot that’s just the thing that LaForge needs to macgyver a way to remotely reboot Data’s ethical subroutine.

After beaming up most of the stranded crew, Crusher sends the ship towards the sun, and in a nice bit of continuity, activates the Ferengi scientist’s experimental solar shield technology (s5e22 “Suspicions“).

When Picard activates the technobabble device, LaForge is talking about old times with Data, who suddenly stops his experiment, though he gives a technological reason. When Lore notes the hesitation, he threatens to cut off Data’s stream of emotions, and observes to his henchman that Data is a problem.

On the ship, the young tactical ensign technobabbles up a plan to destroy the Borg ship, and uses some of Crusher’s encouraging language to stand up for herself. (It works.)

Hugh reluctantly agrees to lead Riker and Worf into Lore’s compound but otherwise wants to stay out of the affair, since he blames the Federation for messing up the purpose and order of his prior life.

In the crowded meeting hall, Data refuses Lore’s order to kill Picard, which is what Lore expected; he prepares to execute Data as an example to rally his troops. Hugh, who is among the crowd, jumps forward to stop Lore, and much pew is pew-pewed.

Lore has an escape route, and offers to hand over the emotion chip that Soong intended for Data, but Data chooses duty over emotions. (It’s a tense scene, and very meaningful for Data’s character arc.)

Hugh gets a short but good conversation with Picard that advances the Borg storyline.

Data plans to destroy the emotion chip, reasoning that emotions led him to act unethically. But LaForge convinces him instead to save it for “someday.”

The Plot Exigency Anomalies dictated by the script are forgivable, because the character moments are enjoyable, and I really liked Crusher’s bridge scenes.