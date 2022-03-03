The Pegasus (#StarTrek #TNG Rewatch, Season 7, Episode 12) A secret mission from his first captain tests Riker’s loyalty

Rewatching ST:TNG

The observation lounge is decorated for “Captain Picard Day,” and the man himself is mildly annoyed by the fuss.

Their routine is interrupted by orders to rendezvous with someone from Starfleet Intelligence.

Riker, who has been relaxed and even playful with Picard, stiffens up when he sees Admiral Pressman, who was captain of Riker’s first ship, the Pegasus.

We learn that the Romulans discovered a piece of debris from the Pegasus, and are searching for the rest. Pressman’s mission is to salvage or destroy the experimental systems from the derelict.

A Romulan warbird is already searching the Devolin system, which is full of plot contrivance particles (PCPs) that slow down the scanners, thereby generating sufficient downtime so that we can learn all the necessary backstory through character-driven conversations.

In Ten Forward, Pressman invokes his memory of the overly serious “Ensign Babyface,” though Riker suggests he’s changed more than just his beard since then. After promising that he and Riker will have the chance to “finish what we started twelve years ago,” Pressman says he’s got the backing of the chief of Starfleet Security, and that Riker is under orders “not to reveal the true nature of our mission” to Picard or anyone else. (We’re left in the dark too, for now.)

Picard tells Pressman that he chose Riker as first officer because his record showed he was willing to disobey a direct order that threatened his ship. Pressman notes that when officers question orders in a crisis, lives can be lost. When Picard inquires about the details surrounding the loss of the Pegasus, Pressman defers, simply stating that without Riker’s loyalty, nobody would have survived.

While treating Riker for a broken rib (“I jabbed when I should’ve blocked,”) Crusher helpfully encourages Riker to think of it as a learning experience. “You made a mistake… You’ll be better next time.” But from the troubled look on Riker’s face, we know he’s not thinking about a bat’leth workout.

Scanners pick up the Pegasus warp core signature from a nearby asteroid, but the plot contrivance particle field means the Enterprise will need to scan the asteroid for six more hours in order to actually locate the ship. The Romulans have already noticed the Enterprise has slowed down for a closer look, and they’re shlepping over to investigate.

Despite all the time they’ve spent on the bridge scanning, and all the downtime chatting about their personal backstories, the senior officers don’t seem to have put any thought into what they should do if they find the Pegasus while the Romulans are in the vicinity.

Riker suggests destroying the whole asteroid, and the Pegasus along with it; but Pressman nixes the idea. Picard, who apparently didn’t ask his staff to brainstorm in advance how to get this mission done in the presence of a Romulan warship, suggests a way of technobabbling the plot contrivance field to mask the warp core signature.

Once the amateur archeologist/flautist has come up with the idea, the professional techbros can set it up in less than a minute, and thankfully we have even more downtime for the character arcs to progress.

Pressman scolds Riker for suggesting the pew-pew, and invokes his memory of the young, loyal Ensign Riker. “I know I can count on you again.”

Picard spends his evening researching the Pegasus incident, which he’s surprised to learn involved a mutiny. According to Riker, during a classified mission to test experimental systems, an explosion caused heavy casualties. After the senior officers concluded Pressman’s actions were jeopardizing the ship, young Ensign Riker picked up a phaser to defend his captain. A court martial determined that the loyalists who escaped the ship just before it exploded were probably withholding key facts, but nothing came of the investigation.

Picard acknowledges that Pressman has ordered Riker not to talk about the incident, but articulates that he needs a first officer who won’t let anyone’s actions threaten the ship.

When the character arcs have sufficiently advanced, and the script is ready for us to actually discover the missing ship, Pressman orders the Enterprise to go inside a large fissure. Picard asks Data to enter into the log that Pressman is acting “over my explicit objections.”

Inside the fissure, they find the Pegasus, half embedded in the rock. Pressman won’t entertain speculation; he wants to beam over with Riker — and only Riker — ASAP.

After seeing that Pressman has recovered a device from the engine room, and hearing that the admiral intends to bring it back with him so Starfleet Intelligence can keep working on it, Riker reveals that if he had it to do it all over again twelve years ago, he would have pointed his phaser at Pressman.

We can gather from the dialogue that the experimental systems involved technology banned by a 60-year-old treaty with the Romulans, and Pressman repeats his direct order that Riker not talk about this incident.

Back on the Enterprise-D, we learn that the Romulans have closed up the entrance to the chasm; the Romulan commander sends a smarmy message, offering to beam the crew aboard his ship and take them to Romulus for “a short stay as our guests.”

Data nixes Worf’s suggestion of phasering their way out of the asteroid, but it’s just a token suggestion. This week, the techbros who effortlessly macgyver whatever solution the script calls for (recalibrate the tractor beams to push away the rubble blocking the entrance; reconfiguring the shield harmonics to pulverize the rock into dust; recalibrate the deflector dish to emit a plot contrivance particle stream that phase-shifts the rocks) have not a single good idea, which paves the way for Riker to mention the secret experimental device.

Picard speaks up against the admiral, who loses his cool and tries to commandeer the Enterprise — but nobody steps up to help him.

After a commercial break and a captain’s log, the experimental device that malfunctioned 12 years ago and destroyed the Pegasus is hooked up to the Enterprise, and the plot threads resolve. Picard makes a bold choice dealing with the Romulans that’s every bit as principled as the choice Riker made turning on Pressman: risky and difficult, but morally correct.

A strong episode, with good development of Riker and Picard, as they nobly uphold Federation ideals.