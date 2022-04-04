All Good Things… (#StarTrek #TNG Rewatch, Season 7, Episode 25) Picard faces a timey-wimey puzzle in three different timelines

Rewatching ST:TNG

When we first met the crew of the Enterprise-D, I was an undergraduate living in a dorm at the University of Virginia. Seven years later, I was a Ph.D. student in a dorm at the University of Toronto. I saw the finale broadcast on a channel that was hosting a huge live watch party a few blocks away, at what was then known as Toronto’s SkyDome.

When a certain iconic spaceship appeared and blew a hole through a hostile vessel, through my open windows I could hear a huge roar from the 40,000 trekkers on the other side of downtown.

There’s no villain in this story. The drama depends not just on un-technobabbling the jimberjam in time, but on Picard’s ability to draw on the loyalty and special skills of his crew, and getting them all to work together, with a timey-wimey twist.

I’m sorry my Star Trek: The Next Generation rewatch has come to end, but this is a stirring finale.

We begin with Troi and Worf in casual clothes, discussing their romantic holodeck outing. As Troi plans their next date, Worf uncomfortably brings up Riker, but Troi is unconcerned.

As they lean in for a kiss, a disheveled Picard interrupts the moment, demanding to know what date it is — as one does after jumping around in time.

After the opening credits, Picard is a bit calmer, discussing his impression that he had been somewhere else, and whoopsie, he’s standing in a vineyard with a full beard. A greying LaForge (who can see without his visor) has paid a visit to check on Picard’s recently diagnosed degenerative neurological disorder.

Picard is unnerved by visions of jeering, ragged people, and suddenly he is in a shuttle piloted by Tasha Yar, on his way to board the Enterprise-D for the first time.

Back in the present, Crusher confirms something she wouldn’t have noticed if she hadn’t looked for it: Picard has a minor brain defect that could make him susceptible to the illness he says he was facing in the future timeline.

An admiral ramps up the dramatic tension by announcing a fleet-wide yellow alert, due to something strange happening in the Neutral Zone.

Picard is back in his vineyard looking confused, seeing more jeering figures. Grumpy and defensive, he says he wants to see Data.

With a streak of gray in his hair, comfortably using contractions and expressing (or at least emulating) wry humor, Data is at this point a mathematics professor at Cambridge. His study is crawling with cats. He offers to use the university’s equipment to confirm Picard’s time-hopping tales.

Suddenly we are with Picard in the past again, in front of a modest clump of actors representing a crowd. We see Troi in her blue miniskirt, and O’Brien in red, as they appeared in the show’s first season.

In this version of the past, the Federation has also issued an alert due to a large Space Thing in the Neutral Zone. Picard asks a nervous O’Brien (who feels out of his depth) to do some upgrades in engineering, where we encounter an especially quirky Data, tripping over figures of speech and otherwise missing social cues, as he did frequently in the first season.

Back in the present, Picard checks with Troi to confirm that she remembers the same sequence of events that he first experienced, and concludes his recent visits to the past are following a different timeline.

In a bit of B plot, Riker asks Troi to a friendly dinner, and is visibly distressed when she turns him down because she has plans with Worf.

Still in the present, Crusher fusses over Picard, worried now that she has learned about the illness he faces in the future timeline. Picard says he doesn’t see that future as inevitable, and they share a rare kiss.

He wakes up in the future, and, using the information he just learned from the present timeline, announces his desire to get to the Devron System, which in this timeline is under Klingon rule.

A video call to Admiral Riker does not go well; Riker is curt, and will only commit to sending one ship to do long distance scans.

Picard calls in a favor from the medical ship Pasteur; of course it’s Beverly, who looks quite at home in the captain’s chair. We get just a tiny glimpse of how their relationship went in the future, but the story doesn’t slow down for exposition.

With future Picard out of the room, we learn that his former crewmates are really just humoring him.

Meanwhile, back in the past, Tasha and the crew are wary of Picard’s unusual actions (he decided he wouldn’t tell them about his time-jumping).

Impatient, Picard calls out to Q. And we are back in the courtroom full of jeering figures where Q put humanity on trial in the series opener. Q makes a game out of helping Picard just a bit.

In the present, Picard talks over this new encounter with the senior staff, and clever editing ramps up the storytelling. In the present when Picard orders an incoming communication to be put on the screen, we suddenly cut to the future where we see a graying, frazzled Governor Worf responding to the Pasteur’s hail.

Just when things seem to be falling into place, Picard in the future doesn’t see something he’s expecting to find, and Captain Beverly starts to put her foot down.

A big plot hole comes from the fact that Future Data reports that 3 streams of plot contrivance particles are coming from the same ship in 3 different timelines, when in fact Future Picard had started out on the Pasteur. Later the plot contrivance anti-particles do stream from 3 different versions of the Enterprise-D, but that hasn’t happened when Data delivers the line in question.

My guess is that someone up the chain shifted lines around to balance out the lengths of the acts, and didn’t pay close enough attention to the overall storyline. But in truth, I really didn’t mind. (I can see where that line *should* have gone.)

This was a character-driven story, and all the supporting characters got their moments.

The final scene, after Picard joins the poker game for the first time, before he deals the cards he just takes a moment to look around the table appreciating the people he’s sitting with. (I think there’s something in my eye.) An overhead camera angle fades into a beautiful shot of the saucer section, and oh, the feels.

I don’t think I want to rush into the TNG movies or another series anytime soon; I’d like to leave these characters for a bit longer right where they are now, together on the Enterprise-D.