I blogged in 2004: “The time is waning that my son will want nothing more than to play Battleship and The Magnificent Race with me all afternoon. Some day I’ll make a silly joke, and my daughter won’t giggle with glee, she will roll her eyes and say, ‘Dad, you’re embarrassing me.'”
This the last hour I will have a teenager in my house. (Tomorrow my youngest turns 20.)
Sunrise… sunset.
