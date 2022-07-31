Nichelle Nichols, ground-breaking Star Trek actor and NASA recruiter, 1932-2022

Nichelle Nichols, 89, who played Lt. Uhura in the original 'Star Trek' TV series and films, has died. https://t.co/CudCGU5d6S— CNN (@CNN) July 31, 2022
Similar:
The Bill That Could Save College Students $1,200 a Year
Actually, this post really *is* about ethics in journalism.
Verizon's $4.4 billion deal for AOL sends AOL stock on a tear
Obama vs. Romney D&D Smack-Down at NYC Gallery
An unreal Mars skyline
Move Along Home (#StarTrek #DS9 Rewatch, Season 1, Episode 10) Hopscotch Cringe Shenanigan...