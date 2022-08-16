August Wilson House officially opens in Pittsburgh’s Hill District

The August Wilson House officially opened over the weekend in a tearful and emotional ceremony, bringing over 500 residents, celebrities, officials, and local Black leaders to Pittsburgh’s Hill District.

The Bedford Avenue childhood home of Hill District native August Wilson, one of the greatest playwrights in history, was unveiled as a new community arts center, with a goal of connecting Black artists across the city.

“I want to thank the community because he is yours and you are his,” said award-winning actor Denzel Washington, who returned to Pittsburgh for the event after taking part in a community ground blessing of the building in 2018.

Washington, who directed and starred in the 2016 Pittsburgh-filmed Fences, based on a Wilson play, has been one of the top fundraisers for the restoration project, which has also brought in the support of other celebrities, including Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry who both donated $1 million each. — Pittsburgh City Paper