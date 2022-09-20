Overview of the Forward Ops station, one deck below the main bridge of the fantasy #steampunk cruiser from the bedtime stories I used to tell my kids. #blender3D #design #aesthetics #blender3dart Dennis G. Jerz / 4 hours ago 20 Sep 2022Similar:Man enough to sew my own computer bag. Insecure enough to seek validation on social media ...At Computers and Writing #cwcon for the weekend.My brother set my parents up for a Mother's Day video call.Biggest accomplishment of the dayEverything is beautiful at the ballet.Siblings gotta sib.