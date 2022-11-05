More #blender3d #steampunk #design. #blender3dart #aesthetics

/ 4 hours ago 5 Nov 2022
The officers’ conference room, looking aft. A small reading nook to the right. The first officer’s office is through the small door. Soft green aether glow pulses in the forward core.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Like
 

 
 
Comment
 
 
Share
 
 

More #blender3d #steampunk #design. #blender3dart #aesthetics

#blender3d #steampunk #design#blender3dart #aesthetics

Similar:

The Article is Dead. Long Live the Article
Mixed Reception
Video Resumes
Apparently I’m using boolean modifiers to carve out negative-space greebles for a texture ...
The Mystery of Charles Dickens by Joyce Carol Oates
I’m really enjoying the embossed labels. #Blender3D (Making props for my fantasy #steampun...