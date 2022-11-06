Looking in on the officers' wardroom (conference and dining) one deck above the main bridge, on the interplanetary cruiser from the #steampunk bedtime stories I used to tell my now-adult children. #blender3d #design #aesthetics #blender3dart

6 Nov 2022

I thought of the interior as “Missisippi showboat” and the exterior as a more traditionally nautical.

