It’s Not Cool to Overreact: How Normalcy Bias Will Define Our Future

During moments of crisis, I’ve certainly noticed that feeling of paralysis and the desire to look around for anyone who seems to know what they’re doing.

Creating the idea of a crisis in the minds of the public (they’re making it illegal to say “Merry Christmas,” they’re weaponizing pronouns to groom your children, those silly scientists keep changing their minds when they learn new facts) makes a big chunk of the populace easier to control.

This article introduced me to something that I’ve observed — that some people react to a crisis by calming down the fears of strangers. The article notes that sometimes a better survival strategy might be to act in some decisive way — to get away from danger — rather than seeking or giving emotional comfort. (I don’t mean to suggest empathy is wrong, but people who could have saved themselves and others during a crisis aren’t doing themselves any favors if they just stand around waiting for someone else to do something about the problem.)