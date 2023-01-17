‘Nope,’ He Says, Body Isn’t His

The story goes like this: A man goes to a morgue in Galilee, RI to look at a body that had been identified as him. “Nope,” he said, “that ain’t me.” Then he left. 84 years after premature reports of his death, the late Charles Keville is going viral.
Background on this story from The Boston Globe
