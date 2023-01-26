Just submitted final grades for the compressed course that began the day after fall grades were due.

Similar:
Some problems bringing #Blender3D models into the #Unity3D game engine. The pink represent...
Brought my in-progress #blender3d project into the #unity3d gaming engine. Plenty of frust...
The stair railings on my #blender3d #neovictorian #steampunk cruiser need some realigning....
From this station on the bridge, the exposition officer can relay whatever random bit of i...
Now that I have polished so many details, I'm working on more selective lighting. #steampu...
You can be a Trek fan without loving TOS. But if we think tolerance and empathy are good t...