Me: (Making a journalism game to teach myself ChoiceScript.)
Nobody:
Me: Maybe I should add a “current time” display.
Nobody:
Me: And I should code up all the special cases for a.m., p.m., noon and midnight, to match AP Style.
Nobody:
Me: How long could it take?
Similar:
ChatGPT took their jobs. Now they walk dogs and fix air conditioners.
Inside Voices -- A Weekend Musical
A #neovictorian #steampunk ship-of-the-line needs a dramatic flag and a conveniently locat...
Media Bias Chart version 11 — Journalism sorted by bias (Left / Center / Right), reliabili...
I'd love to do a shift at these gorgeous #neovictorian workstations, created in #Blender3D...
Some new locations for my #neovictorian #steampunk personal project. Created in #blender3d...