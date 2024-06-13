Vibing to a park saxophonist as I code for an upcoming conference presentation, and wait to see The Coffin Maker. A neighbor is sending some distinctly fruity smoke my way.
Similar:
Beautiful set. Support the humans who do arts in your community (instead of settling for ...
Details for a modular mid-range scoutship, from the #steampunk #neovictorian bedtime stori...
Proper commenting is an important part of coding any project, especially in an educational...
My basement dehumidifier was flashing an error code. YouTube had a tutorial with a possibl...
This friendly gangster was parked at WalMart in Johnstown yesterday.
Frog and Toad at the Mountain Playhouse with the daughter.