These buildings are so much better than my first try about a month ago, and good enough for me to move on to the next step. #blender3d #blender3dart #medievalyork #mysteryplay
Similar:
Chilling on Forbes Avenue with a small friend.
#blender3d is teaching me more than I ever thought I’d need to know about roof geometry. E...
The daughter is in “Very Berry Dead,” a new play which opens this Friday and runs for two ...
Replica of George Washington’s field camp. @fortligonier
The daughter is performing now Twin Lakes Park.
I’m not making a serious attempt at recreating specific architecture, just trying to conve...