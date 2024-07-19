Cry from a Far Planet by Tom Godwin (WAOB Audio Theatre; read by Dennis Jerz)

How can you tell if a space alien is a friend or an enemy? One spaceman has that decision to make in Tom Godwin’s “Cry from a Far Planet.” Listen to Dennis Jerz read the science fiction classic to discover the answer.
