Cry from a Far Planet by Tom Godwin (WAOB Audio Theatre; read by Dennis Jerz)

/ 11 hours ago 19 Jul 2024

How can you tell if a space alien is a friend or an enemy? One spaceman has that decision to make in Tom Godwin’s “Cry from a Far Planet.” Listen to Dennis Jerz read the science fiction classic to discover the answer.

