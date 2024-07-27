Your second attempt at modeling #medievalyork fortifications in #blender3d will be better than your first from just two weeks ago.
Similar:
I’ll be seeing the final performance tomorrow. @bigstormpc
Today’s #blender3d modeling, inspired by a satellite photo courtesy of Google Maps. (I’m n...
I have a daughter who does things. Here’s what she’ll be starting on next week. @frontporc...
Basic details for #medievalyork city walls for a forthcoming scholarly theatrical project....
Your first attempt at a medieval gate and city walls will be your worst. #blender3d #medie...
Sold out opening night of Mamet’s Oleanna. Chilling. Gasps from the audience. Office furni...