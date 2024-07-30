Out for a walk and saw this. I hope you are having a nice day.

/ 4 hours ago 30 Jul 2024

Out for a walk and saw this. I hope you are having a nice day.
Out for a walk and saw this. I hope you are having a nice day.

Similar:

I’ve roughed out earthen embankments for the city walls. I know there was at some point a ...
Your first test layout of medieval city streets will be your worst. #blender3d #medievalyo...
Your second attempt at modeling #medievalyork fortifications in #blender3d will be better ...
I’ll be seeing the final performance tomorrow. @bigstormpc
Today’s #blender3d modeling, inspired by a satellite photo courtesy of Google Maps. (I’m n...
I have a daughter who does things. Here’s what she’ll be starting on next week. @frontporc...

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *