Moon for the Misbehotten

Even though I wrote about some of Eugene O’Neil’s earlier plays in my dissertation, I had never seen or even read this play before. I knew the basic subject matter but didn’t know the details.
All the actors did a great job and the production values were top notch, as I expect from Quantum.
Similar:
Carolyn is the Production Understudy for PPT’s Dial M for Murder in September
The posthuman liberal arts
Russia is relying on unwitting Americans to spread election disinformation, US officials s...
I’ve roughed out earthen embankments for the city walls. I know there was at some point a ...
Cry from a Far Planet by Tom Godwin (WAOB Audio Theatre; read by Dennis Jerz)
I have a daughter who does things. Here’s what she’ll be starting on next week. @frontporc...