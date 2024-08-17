I’m fairly satisfied with this version of a medieval building trimsheet. (Source photo is of Pickersleigh Court, Malvern, Worcestershire) #aesthetics #design #blender3dart #blender3d #medievalyork

I’m fairly satisfied with this version of a medieval building trimsheet.
Source photo is of Pickersleigh Court, Malvern, Worcestershire.
I was disappointed by my first try in May, but I’ve come a long way since then.
