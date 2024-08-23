Enjoying the “Science of Pixar” 3d computer modeling and storytelling exhibit with my son. @kaminsciencecenter
Similar:
A little better all the time.
Support the arts in your community! I’m here for the daughter and the rest of the cast. @j...
Settling in for a half day updating my knowledge of the job market my students will face.
Happy to see a familiar face in a slide during today’s Academic Affairs Workshop. Classes ...
I’m fairly satisfied with this version of a medieval building trimsheet. (Source photo is ...
My daughter who sometimes does things will be singing & swinging August 16 - 25 with @fron...