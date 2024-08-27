Who choked up while reading aloud Sagan’s “Pale Blue Dot” during a lesson on creative nonfiction? This guy.

/ 16 hours ago 27 Aug 2024

Who choked up while reading aloud Sagan’s “Pale Blue Dot” during a lesson on creative nonfiction? This guy.
Who choked up while reading aloud Sagan’s “Pale Blue Dot” during a lesson on creative nonfiction? This guy.

Similar:

Little green owl, if your emotions depend this much on how often I practice, that’s defin...
Sold out closing performance. Support the arts in your community!
Enjoying the “Science of Pixar” 3d computer modeling and storytelling exhibit with my son....
A little better all the time.
Support the arts in your community! I’m here for the daughter and the rest of the cast. @j...
Settling in for a half day updating my knowledge of the job market my students will face.

Related posts

One thought on “Who choked up while reading aloud Sagan’s “Pale Blue Dot” during a lesson on creative nonfiction? This guy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *