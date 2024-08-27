Who choked up while reading aloud Sagan’s “Pale Blue Dot” during a lesson on creative nonfiction? This guy.
One thought on “Who choked up while reading aloud Sagan’s “Pale Blue Dot” during a lesson on creative nonfiction? This guy.”
You should look at the illustrated version:
https://www.zenpencils.com/comic/100-carl-sagan-pale-blue-dot/
and perhaps this one too:
https://www.zenpencils.com/comic/33-edgar-mitchell-a-global-consciousness/