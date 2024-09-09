My project starts to get clunky while managing 1000 NPCs but I think if I split them up into groups of about 10, and only give instructions to the group leader, that will help. Not bad for my first weekend simulating crowds. #unity3d #medievalyork #mysteryplay
Similar:
My virtual army of grey capsules is just barely smart enough to follow my avatar around. #...
Oops. I’m going to bed now. I’ll fix it tomorrow.
First steps towards reconstructing a 30-year-old simulation. Marking the locations of the ...
Thank you, 1993 Dennis, for documenting this low-resolution (the background image was 640x...
Support the arts in your community! #augustwilson #radiogolf
I came of age playing too many CD-ROM point-and-click adventure games to ignore these stee...