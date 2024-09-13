My simulated city has 1000 capsule inhabitants that are just smart enough to gather around markers and wait. In May, I had nothing. I‘m learning. #medievalyork #mysteryplay #unity3d

/ 12 mins ago 13 Sep 2024

My simulated city has 1000 capsule inhabitants that are just smart enough to gather around markers and wait. In May, I had nothing. I‘m learning. #medievalyork #mysteryplay #unity3d
My simulated city has 1000 capsule inhabitants that are just smart enough to gather around markers and wait. In May, I had nothing. I‘m learning. #medievalyork #mysteryplay #unity3d

Similar:

That’s water under the bridge! Crowds of NPCs charge across, sweeping the player along. G...
How exactly do bridges bridge? How do rivers rive? How much detail does my model of #medie...
My project starts to get clunky while managing 1000 NPCs but I think if I split them up in...
My virtual army of grey capsules is just barely smart enough to follow my avatar around. #...
Oops. I’m going to bed now. I’ll fix it tomorrow.
First steps towards reconstructing a 30-year-old simulation. Marking the locations of the ...

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *