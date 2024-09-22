Added an overhead minimap to my #medievalyork #unity3d simulation. #mysteryplay
Similar:
About 30 years after I first saw John Speed’s 1676 map of York, today I was working on a r...
Talkback session after the matinee and my brother and faculty colleagues after the evening...
Looking forward to this! @thepublicpgh
She’s on her way to the @thepublicpgh for two shows today as Margot in Dial M for Murder.
My simulated city has 1000 capsule inhabitants that are just smart enough to gather around...
That’s water under the bridge! Crowds of NPCs charge across, sweeping the player along. G...